Students of Ludhiana govt schools to participate in various competitions to commemorate 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 22:38 IST

Online educational competitions will be organised for students of Ludhiana government schools from July 6 to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Students will participate in competitions including poem recitation, debate, painting, slogan-writing, poster-making, handwriting, Power Point presentation and will make videos of the activity and send it on the class WhatsApp group.

The topics of the competitions will be based on the life, teachings and achievements of the guru. The aim is to make students aware of the teachings and life of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

A letter has been issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to district education officers (secondary), elementary and school heads to make maximum students participate in these competitions. It is the responsibility of principals to make students register online for the competition.

The competitions will be held at school, block, district levels and then state level. The winners will be issued certificates online by SCERT.

A six-member committee will be formed and competitions will be conducted under their supervision. The district education officer will be the chairman of the committee.

DEO (secondary), Swaranjit Kaur, said, “Participating in these competitions will make students aware of the teachings and life of the ninth guru. The school principals have been informed so that maximum students can participate.”

The shabad gayan competition will be conducted at school level and video will be uploaded for tehsil and block level competitions between July 6 to July 12. The selected students will participate at district level between July 20 to July 26.

At state level, the school heads will get the videos uploaded on the winners of the district level between July 27 to August 2. The final results will be announced by the head office on August 3.