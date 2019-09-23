Students of Ryan International School Chandigarh create waste bank.

chandigarh

Ryan International School, Sector 66, in collaboration with an NGO, created the first waste bank in the school on World Cleanup Day. The waste collected in this bank would be utilised to create a waste-bank garden.

The aim was to reduce and recycle plastic waste, help the environment and create new economic opportunities. The programme was inaugurated by Rahul Mahajan, also known as the Tree Man of Chandigarh. He told students that while plastic has many valuable uses, it has severe environmental consequences.

Sacred soul’s students learn survival skill

Sacred Souls’ School organised an educational trip for the students of classes 6 to 9 at Camp Mashobra in Himachal Pradesh. Students learnt the tactics for surviving in a disaster. Activities such as rappelling, rope climbing, obstacle climbing, flying fox, ladder climbing and Burma bridge were taught to the students. These activities are effective exercises for the arms, upper back and core and useful at the time of natural disasters. Students also explored the area by covering a trekking trail to a Lord Shiva temple.

