Students of Saupin’s school, Chandigarh are basketball champs

Important and interesting events that took place in Chandigarh schools recently.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Saupin’s students are basketball champs.
Saupin’s students are basketball champs.(HT)
         

Students of Saupin’s School, Sector 32, won two trophies in the Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament 2019-2020.

The tournament was conducted by Vivek High School, Mohali.

The boys’ under 12 team bagged the gold medal after beating Police Public School in a closely contested match with a score of 13-11.

The girls’ U-12 team won the silver medal.

The principal lauded the efforts of the students and encouraged them to keep participating in such tournaments.

Annual Day Celebrations

The Montessori wing of Vivek High School presented a radio programme, Roger That, as a part of their annual presentation on Sunday.

As many as 250 students highlighted important issues such as saving water through the stage show.

They also presented dances and sang songs.

The content for the programme was chosen from the Montessori curriculum.

The show was directed by Mugdha Arora who was supported by junior wing coordinator Meenakshi Madan.

Inter-school Punjabi Declamation

Sukhmanjot Kaur, a Class 12 student of Green Grove Public School, won the second prize in ‘Sahodhya Inter-school Punjabi Declamation’ competition.

She competed with 52 participants from 26 different schools of the area. Bibanpreet Kaur of Class 10 got special appreciation by the staff and management of the school.

Principal Suzy George congratulated the students along with teacher-in-charge Ravinder Kaur.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 12:10 IST

