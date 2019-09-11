Students put on thinking caps at DC Montessori Chandigarh

chandigarh

DC Montessori Smart School, Manimajra, hosted an inter-school quiz competition for students of classes 8-10 under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Hubs of Learning programme on Tuesday.

Under the programme, groups of five to six schools have been created that carry out programmes under partnership for exposure to best practices.

The quiz had several rounds. Students were asked questions on topics such as current affairs, science and technology and geography.

Students from schools across the tricity, including Saint Soldier International School (lead collaborator School), Ankur School, Sector 14, Chandigarh, Chitkara International School, Sector 25, Chandigarh, DC Montessori Smart School, Manimajra, The British School, Sector 44-B, Chandigarh, Government Model High School, Manimajra, took part in the event.

Ankur School, Chandigarh, bagged the first position followed by Chitkara International School. Members of the winning team included Srishti of Class 8, Aarush Bisht of Class 9 and Aryaman of Class 10. Principal Renu Verma congratulated the winning team and rewarded them with trophies and certificates.

