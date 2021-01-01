Subdued New Year’s eve celebrations in Chandigarh tricity due to Covid, cold

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 00:19 IST

Though movement in late hours was not restricted in Chandigarh and Panckula, even as night curfew was imposed in Mohali, New Year celebrations were subdued in the tricity because of the Covid-19 pandemic and cold weather conditions.

Most parts of Chandigarh were deserted and though a small crowd had gathered at Sector 17 to raise pro-farmer slogans, people dispersed by 10 pm as police had declared that the inner roads of the sector would be vehicle free zones.

Few cars were on the road and a few small groups were seen heading for Sector 26 and Elante Mall.

PCR vehicles patrolled the roads with police personnel using flashlights to check vehicles at nakas. Breathalysers, however, were not being used till this report was filed.

Though only 50% occupancy capped off at 200 was allowed in clubs and hotels, many of them cancelled parties in the UT area.

Chandigarh Club president Sandeep Sahni said they were open for dining in for members as on normal nights without celebrations.

Chandigarh Press Club too cancelled events because of the hardships faced by journalists due to Covid-19,according to a release.

Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) held a small members only event with a live saxophonist, said Ravibir Singh, former CGC president, who will again take charge in January 2021.

Hotels and restaurants too did not plan anything out of the ordinary. “Celebrations planned by hotels and restaurants were similar to other years, only smaller gatherings were allowed in line with Covid protocols,” said Ankit Gupta, president, Chandigarh Hospitality Association.

The hoteliers, Gupta added, would definitely follow all the guidelines of the UT administration, and adviser Manoj Parida, who had supported them throughout the lockdown days.

The head of the National Restaurant Association (NRAI’s) Chandigarh Chapter Sunveer Sondhi added that all restaurants closed their gates once 50% occupancy was reached. “Since New Year’s eve parties were not allowed in Mohali we were on our toes to ensure that the social distancing rules were followed,” he said.

The Sector 17 shopkeepers also kept celebrations low key with Neeraj Bajaj, president of the Business Promotion Council, Sector 17, saying, “Shopkeepers decorated the markets block wise but no celebrations were held in the Sector 17 plaza or near the water fountain there.”

Elante was offering deals for up to January 18, said Nishank Joshi, chief marketing officer of Nexus Malls.

Everything shut after 9pm

Mohali was deserted after malls, clubs and restaurants closed down by 9 pm sharp.

Yograj, the manager of Casba, a popular New Year hotspot, said no events were organised and the resort closed down at 9 pm after dinner.

Another senior official of Virtuous Retail South Asia Ltd or VR Punjab in Kharar said only discounts on clothing brands and food were being offered.

The Forest Hill Golf and Country Club Resort in Nayagaon too shut down by 9 pm after dinner, said manager Satish Kumar.

Barricades, checks

At Panchkula, police took precautions to keep revellers off roads by putting up barricades at 12 points, including one at Morni T-point.

According to the deputy commissioner of police, personnel patrolled in their beat areas and kept a check on miscreants. Police were also present near pubs, bars, hotels, resorts with barricades put up at 41 places late at night.

Among party hotspots here, the Gymkhana Club cancelled all events for the first time since 1994. “Usually 800 to 1,000 people come for celebrations on New Year’s eve,” said a worker at the club.

However, most hotels had 60% occupancy. An official at Bella Vista said: “We have made arrangements to ensure safety of guests. However, no party was organised here,” he added.