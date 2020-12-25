e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Sukhdev Thapar Trust calls for direct approach road to martyr’s house

Sukhdev Thapar Trust calls for direct approach road to martyr’s house

Threatens to go on hunger strike if the administration fails to acquire land for the project by Jan 26, 2021

chandigarh Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust have threatened to go on hunger strike if the administration fails to acquire land for the construction of a direct approach road to the ancestral house of martyr Sukhdev Thapar in Naughara area from Chaura Bazar by January 26, 2021

The members rued that they have been running from pillar to post for this project since 2012. They said that around 40 yards of land has to be acquired and the state government had also sanctioned Rs 1 crore for this in the past. But, officials are delaying the project, which is not acceptable, they added.

President of the trust, Ashok Thapar, said, “If the approach road is constructed, then it will be a tribute to the martyr, as the public will come to know about the his ancestral house at large. Currently, the visitors have to move through narrow streets.”

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said, “We have not received any communication from the trust in this regard recently and I cannot comment on the status of the project without going through the case file. I will look into the matter and required steps will be taken.”

