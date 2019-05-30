Supervisor killed, 9 injured in Sirhind feed factory blast

A supervisor was killed and nine workers were injured in a blast at a feed factory in Sirhind subdivision of Fatehgarh Sahib district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The deceased, Rashid Mohammad, 26, a resident of Jalkheri village of the district, worked at the Tiwana Feed Factory, Kharauri village, for the past two years. Rashid was standing near the tanker when the blast occurred and was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

Three fire tenders from Sirhind and Patiala were rushed to the spot to douse the fire that erupted in the factory.

Mullepur station house officer (SHO) Bhagwant Singh said the blast occurred around 1:30am in a boiler when raw material was shifted to it through mechanical belts.

“We have visited the spot and are investigating the reasons behind the blast. The injured persons are being treated at different hospitals in Chandigarh and Mohali,” the SHO said.

The police have started the inquest proceedings under Section 174 (to enquire and report on suicide etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) after recording the statement of the deceased’s family.

“We are also recording the statements of the injured persons to find out the exact cause of the blast. Further action will be taken if any negligence on part of the factory management comes to the fore,” he said.

Factory owner Malkit Singh said, “It is an unfortunate incident. It is for the first time that a blast took place in the factory since was set up in 1999. I rushed to the spot and immediately rushed the injured to hospital. We will bear all the expenses incurred on the treatment of the injured persons.”

