Supreme Court rebuke on PLPA: INLD seeks CM Khattar’s resignation

Welcoming the directions given by the Supreme Court regarding the ‘misadventure’ of the state government in piloting the Punjab Land Preservation (Haryana amendment) Act in the state assembly recently, the opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Saturday demanded Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation.

INLD state president Ashok Arora said in a statement that party legislators had opposed the government’s move to amend the PLPA Act during the recently concluded Vidhan Sabha session, but their protests were brushed aside.

He said, “It was a brazen act by the Khattar government to ignore the pleas and arguments of the INLD, other political parties and environmentalists. It has now been aptly rapped by the apex court. The warning of the court that any further step in this direction would invite the court of contempt is timely and would provide relief and hope to all.”

He maintained that the apex court’s observation that it appeared that the amendment in the Act has been carried out to oblige a chosen few friends of the government was its “indictment over the manner in which the state government had been working”.

Arora also maintained that the Supreme Court had not too long ago expressed astonishment at the fact that a private mining company with interests at Dadam in Bhiwani had bypassed all administrative norms and directly approached the office of the chief minister, who had no hesitation in entertaining its plea.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 04:15 IST