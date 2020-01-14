Surat Negi dubs Shimla rural MLA immature

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 22:06 IST

Himachal Pradesh forest corporation vice-chairman Surat Negi on Tuesday dubbed Shimla rural legislator and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh as immature.

Singh had earlier trolled Negi over his alleged snowfall comment on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur .

Addressing a press conference Negi said “I never said that snowfall occurred because of the chief minister . What I meant was that since the state has experienced good snowfall, it was good for Himachal from horticulture and agricultural point of view.

“What is Vikramaditya’s contribution to the society as a legislator? I have worked hard to be in the position that I am today while he is a MLA because of his father.,” he added.

He further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and party workers have every right to praise CM Thakur’s ‘exceptional’ work.

Vikramaditya said that Negi should focus on his services instead of making such statements.