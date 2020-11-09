Surge in Covid cases continues for second week in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 22:23 IST

The surge in coronavirus infection in Haryana continued for the second successive week with the state reporting 3,348 more cases last week (November 2 to 8) as compared to the week before. About 2,300 more infections were reported during the October 26- November 1 week as compared to earlier week.

Health officials said the increase in virus infection was expected during the festival season. “People have thrown caution to the wind during the festivities. The resumption of several new activities like the opening of schools, colleges, cinemas, multiplexes, entertainment parks has also resulted in more intermingling of crowds,’’ a health official said.

After a four-week period of decline in infection, the state had reported 10,576 fresh cases between October 26- November 1. The numbers soared to 13,924 last week.

Challans for not wearing masks decline

The data pertaining to challans issued by authorities for not wearing masks also showed a steep decline in the number of challans since October. While about 32,000 violators were challaned in September, the number came down to about 6,100 in October. “ The decline from 32,000 to 6,100 indicates that even authorities have become slack in enforcing Covid norms,’’ an official said.

RTPCR sampling goes down, RAT up

After stepping up the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests by about 16,500 and reducing the rapid antigen tests (RAT) significantly two weeks ago, the health department last week drastically reduced the RT-PCR testing by 15,895. The department instead increased the RAT by 15,459. A total of 1,53,221 RT-PCR and RAT tests were conducted last week as compared to 1,53,657 the week earlier.

Delhi border districts, Hisar worst-hit

The national capital region districts abutting the capital are worst affected. Gurugram has the highest active cases, accounting for about 31% of the total active cases in the state followed by Faridabad which has about 12% active cases and Rohtak 7%. Hisar, which does not share its borders with Delhi but is a commercial hub, has about 11.39% active cases.

68% active cases in home isolation

Statistics show that 11,227 active cases out of total 16,448 (till November 8) were in home isolation, which accounts for about 68% active patients. “ A total of 1,18,064 patients had completed home isolation successfully and 2,928 patients were referred to a Covid facility from home isolation,’’ an official said.