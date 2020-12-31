SUV mows down woman, teen sitting near roadside bonfire in Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:38 IST

Mohali An elderly woman and a boy were killed and four other people injured after a speeding SUV hit them while they were sitting around a bonfire on the roadside at Chajju Majra village in Kharar on Monday.

Those dead have been identified as Ravi Kumar, 14, and Satya Devi, 65. The injured are Soniya Kumari, Rahul, Arshid, and Raju. All are residents of the same village.

The accused has been identified as Akarshed Jaiswal, a resident of Sector 43, Chandigarh. He, too, got injured and is admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Police said the driver lost control over the vehicle due to the dilapidated road conditions and rammed into the group.

Satya Devi, Rahul, and Arshid were taken to GMCH, where Satya succumbed to her injuries. Soniya, Raju and Ravi were taken to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where Ravi breathed his last.

All the injured are stated to be in a stable condition.

“The bodies have been kept in mortuaries. Postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday,” said police.

A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kharar Sadar police station.