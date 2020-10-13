e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Syndics, senators urge V-C to hold PU senate polls

Syndics, senators urge V-C to hold PU senate polls

As the university has not taken any new decision regarding the election so far, over 20 members of the PU senate and syndicate have written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:29 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
The term of present PU senate is about to end on October 31.
The term of present PU senate is about to end on October 31.(HT File Photo)
         

With two months coming to an end on October 15 since the senate polls of Panjab University were postponed, the senators and syndicate members of the varsity have urged the vice-chancellor to hold the election at the earliest.

As the university has not taken any new decision regarding the election so far, over 20 members of the PU senate and syndicate have written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

”Earlier, it was justified to postpone the senate elections, but now the situation has improved and unlocking is already going on. University authorities should hold the elections immediately for the smooth functioning,” senator Navdeep Goyal said.

The term of present PU senate is about to end on October 31. Senators and syndicate members have also cited the recently held PU’s teaching body polls to support their demand.

The senate is a 91 members’ apex governing body of the Panjab University. Out of the total members, 36 are nominated by the vice-president of India, who is also the chancellor of the university.

There had been friction between the opponents, Goyal group, which has majority in the PU syndicate, and the vice-chancellor ever since the election was postponed on August 15. After that, no syndicate meeting has been held so far. Though the vice-chancellor had convened an emergent online syndicate meeting twice in September, the members had refused to attend the same.

Another PU senator Rajat Sandhir said, “It is urged that fresh dates for voting to various constituencies of senate be announced immediately so as to avoid any crisis resulting from the delay in election.”

Panjab University’s vice-chancellor has, meanwhile, refused to comment on the matter.

top news
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In