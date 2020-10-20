e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Teachers relieved from service: Colleges asked to appear before Panjab University panel

Teachers relieved from service: Colleges asked to appear before Panjab University panel

As per sources, the three colleges have relieved at least four staffers from service, including a principal

chandigarh Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 21:50 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

Two private colleges in Ludhiana district that are affiliated to Panjab University, Chandigarh, have been asked to appear before a varsity panel for relieving their teachers from service during lockdown.

In the case of a third college, which is located in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, the panel has recommended that it should revoke the relieving orders.

The panel, which has been constituted by the vice-chancellor to take up matters pertaining to PU-affiliated colleges, met for the second time this month on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

As per sources, the three colleges have relieved at least four staffers from service, including a principal. The panel has also directed the colleges to submit on what grounds the teachers were relieved from service. A member of the panel, seeking anonymity, said, “We have asked complainants and the college managements to appear before the committee.”

Non-payment of salaries in colleges

The panel will take up the issue of non-payment of salaries to teachers in several affiliated colleges of the university in its next meeting. A member of the panel said some colleges have not paid salaries to teachers for over a year and are now delaying payment on pretext of the Covid pandemic.

In May, a PU senator had also written to the university seeking action against colleges who have not paid salaries to teachers. The complaint also stated that some college managements have unreasonably reduced teachers’ salaries.

top news
Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
IPL 2020 live score: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
IPL 2020 live score: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
‘Largest and toughest to clinch’: AAP now sets eyes on Uttar Pradesh
‘Largest and toughest to clinch’: AAP now sets eyes on Uttar Pradesh
Slippers hurled at Tejashwi Yadav during poll rally in Bihar
Slippers hurled at Tejashwi Yadav during poll rally in Bihar
UP bowls a googly at Mumbai cops, registers FIR in TRP case and hands it to CBI
UP bowls a googly at Mumbai cops, registers FIR in TRP case and hands it to CBI
HT Explains I Delhi Pollution: All you need to know
HT Explains I Delhi Pollution: All you need to know
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In