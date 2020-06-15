Teaching suspended at Panjab University till June 30

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 20:19 IST

Amid surging cases of Covid-19, Panjab University has decided that classes at the varsity and affiliated colleges will remain suspended till June 30. However, the administrative offices will function with 33% staff from Tuesday.

The university was scheduled to reopen on Tuesday (June 16) after a month-long summer break.

Earlier, the university had allowed its offices to function with 100% staff, if required, from June 8.

“In teaching departments where the number of non-teaching employees is five or less, the chairperson may ask more than 33% staff to come for duty, depending on requirement,” the order issued by registrar Karamjeet Singh said.

PU administration has also changed the office timings from Tuesday. The new timings will be from 9.30 am to 5pm with lunch break from 1pm to 1.30 pm. However, no public dealing will be conducted.

The university also decided that controlling officers, chairpersons, directors and unit heads will report for duty in their respective offices or departments on all working days.

Also, department heads have been directed to take decisions on rotation of staff, seating arrangement and distribution of work and time.

Also, those reporting for duty have been directed to strictly follow Covid-19 safety protocols issued by the ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.

Rajesh Gill, president of Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) said, “The order has come as relief for teachers as conducting classes is not possible right now.”

However, as per the order, principals may call employees for duty as per requirements. Besides this, affiliated Colleges in Chandigarh and Punjab will follow guidelines issued by the respective governments.