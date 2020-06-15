e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Teaching suspended at Panjab University till June 30

Teaching suspended at Panjab University till June 30

The university was scheduled to reopen on Tuesday (June 16) after a month-long summer break

chandigarh Updated: Jun 15, 2020 20:19 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The administrative offices will function with 33% staff from Tuesday. However, no public dealings will be conducted.
The administrative offices will function with 33% staff from Tuesday. However, no public dealings will be conducted.
         

Amid surging cases of Covid-19, Panjab University has decided that classes at the varsity and affiliated colleges will remain suspended till June 30. However, the administrative offices will function with 33% staff from Tuesday.

The university was scheduled to reopen on Tuesday (June 16) after a month-long summer break.

Earlier, the university had allowed its offices to function with 100% staff, if required, from June 8.

“In teaching departments where the number of non-teaching employees is five or less, the chairperson may ask more than 33% staff to come for duty, depending on requirement,” the order issued by registrar Karamjeet Singh said.

PU administration has also changed the office timings from Tuesday. The new timings will be from 9.30 am to 5pm with lunch break from 1pm to 1.30 pm. However, no public dealing will be conducted.

The university also decided that controlling officers, chairpersons, directors and unit heads will report for duty in their respective offices or departments on all working days.

Also, department heads have been directed to take decisions on rotation of staff, seating arrangement and distribution of work and time.

Also, those reporting for duty have been directed to strictly follow Covid-19 safety protocols issued by the ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.

Rajesh Gill, president of Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) said, “The order has come as relief for teachers as conducting classes is not possible right now.”

However, as per the order, principals may call employees for duty as per requirements. Besides this, affiliated Colleges in Chandigarh and Punjab will follow guidelines issued by the respective governments.

top news
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row: Report
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row: Report
Mumbai airport to handle 100 domestic flights from Tuesday
Mumbai airport to handle 100 domestic flights from Tuesday
Cluster of Covid-19 in Chinese capital, WHO yet to visit affected site
Cluster of Covid-19 in Chinese capital, WHO yet to visit affected site
‘MS Dhoni very morose having heard of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’
‘MS Dhoni very morose having heard of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In