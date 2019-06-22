Teen consumes poison after raping 4-year-old

Police have booked a 13-year-old boy for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl at a village near Sangat in Bathinda district.

The accused consumed poison after the crime and has been admitted to a hospital in Dabwali in Haryana.

The accused, a student of Class 8, allegedly took the girl to his house on Thursday evening and raped her. Sangat SHO Baltej Singh said the accused and the victims are neighbours.

“The victim’s mother said the boy took her daughter to his house. When she did not return, her mother went to the neighbour’s house and noticed that the boy had raped the girl,” he said.

The SHO said they received communication from their Haryana counterparts about the boy having consumed poison.

