Test staff for Covid before reopening schools in Ludhiana: Parents’ body

The parents’ body alleged that schools were escaping from their responsibility of ensuring safety and asking parents to submit self-declaration forms mentioning that they will not be held responsible if any of students tested positive for Covid-19

chandigarh Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Members of Revolutionary Parents’ Welfare Association led by its president Bhagwant Singh wrote a letter to Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma over reopening of schools. The association urged the DC to direct schools to conduct Covid-19 tests of their staff members.

According to association members, they had gone to meet the DC, but as he was not available, they submitted a memorandum at his office on Thursday.

The association also alleged that schools were “escaping from their responsibility of ensuring safety and security of the children and asking parents to submit self-declaration forms mentioning that the schools will not be held responsible if any of students tested positive for Covid-19”.

Bhagwant Singh sought the formation of a seven-member committee comprising parents, which would examine if the classrooms were being sanitised properly and check the Covid-19 test reports of the staffers.

The parents’ body also demanded that the government officials whose children were going to schools should make public their self-declaration forms so that the other parents could follow them and would not hesitate in sending their wards to schools during the pandemic.

