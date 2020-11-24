Three caught with 74,400 banned tablets in Karnal

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 02:01 IST

Haryana Police have arrested three persons and seized 74,400 banned tablets in Karnal district in the past three days.

While one accused was caught with 1,500 tablets/capsules, the other two suspects were apprehended with 73,200 prohibited medicines, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

Gurvinder Singh was nabbed on November 20 from Sonkara village with 900 tramadol capsules and 600 alprazolam tablets.

During his three-day police remand, he disclosed that he had bought the intoxicating tablets from a supplier Ashwani Kumar, who was also arrested on November 22.

The police said that Ashwani admitted that he was supplying these prohibited drugs after taking delivery from Sahil Kundra of New Shivaji Colony, Gapu Wala Bagh. For this, he used to charge commission of ₹100 per box. He was also arrested after the recovery of 39,600 tramadol capsules and 33,600 alprazolam tablets.

A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.