Three caught with illegal arms at Sector-8 checkpoint in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 01:09 IST

Three persons were caught with illegal weapons and cartridges in two separate cases last night, Chandigarh Police said on Sunday.

In light of the recent string of firing incidents, checkpoints were set up to maintain law and order near night clubs. Both the arrests were made at one such naka set up on Madhya Marg in Sector 8.

A white Maruti Swift bearing Himachal Pradesh number was stopped for checking around 12.50am when the person sitting in the co-passenger seat tried to escape. He was caught by cops and later identified as Pardeep, 24, of Himachal’s Manakpur.

The driver, Mandeep Singh, 29, of Rupnagar, was arrested with one countrymade pistol and two live cartridges. Pardeep was also carrying two live cartridges with him. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the duo at the Sector-3 police station.

At the same naka around the same time, a Hyundai Creta with a Haryana registration number was stopped for checking and its driver Husandeep Singh Hundal, 34, of Amritsar was caught with 19 live cartridges of different makes hidden in a box. As he failed to produce any licence/permit to support the possession of ammunition, a similar FIR was registered against him.

Shots fired at car escaping through naka

Cops resorted to opening fire at a Hyundai Verna, whose driver broke the same naka when he was stopped for checking. However, the driver managed to flee.The police said they were trying to track down the car, though no case has been registered against the unidentified driver.