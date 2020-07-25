Three held for gambling in Chandigarh’s Manimajra; ₹3,920 recovered

chandigarh

Three persons were arrested for gambling in different parts of Manimajra and ₹3,920 in cash was recovered, the police said on Friday.

Accused Sandeep Singh of Manimajra was caught near motor market light point on Thursday and police recovered cash of ₹1,390 from his possession. One Sehjal Ali of Shastri Nagar was arrested near Mariwala town and ₹1,320 were recovered from him.

Police also arrested one Sant Ram, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, behind sports complex, Manimajra. Total cash of ₹1,210 was recovered from his possession. All three cases were registered under the Gambling Act.