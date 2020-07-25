e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Three held for gambling in Chandigarh’s Manimajra; ₹3,920 recovered

Three held for gambling in Chandigarh’s Manimajra; ₹3,920 recovered

All three cases were registered under the Gambling Act.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 25, 2020 01:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Three persons were arrested for gambling in different parts of Manimajra and ₹3,920 in cash was recovered, the police said on Friday.

Accused Sandeep Singh of Manimajra was caught near motor market light point on Thursday and police recovered cash of ₹1,390 from his possession. One Sehjal Ali of Shastri Nagar was arrested near Mariwala town and ₹1,320 were recovered from him.

Police also arrested one Sant Ram, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, behind sports complex, Manimajra. Total cash of ₹1,210 was recovered from his possession. All three cases were registered under the Gambling Act.

top news
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
Politics of pressure will not work, says Rajasthan governor
Politics of pressure will not work, says Rajasthan governor
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In