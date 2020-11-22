e-paper
Chandigarh / Three Ludhiana Basketball Academy-trained players to represent India in FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers

Three Ludhiana Basketball Academy-trained players to represent India in FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers

Will be held at Manama, Bahrain, from November 24 to December 1, 2020

chandigarh Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

As many as three basketball players of the Punjab team, trained by the Ludhiana Basketball Academy, have been selected by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) to represent India in Window 2 of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers scheduled to be held at Manama, Bahrain, from November 24 to December 1, 2020.

Amjyot Singh Gill
Jagdeep Singh Bains
Princepal Singh

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of Punjab Basketball Association, informed that Princepal Singh (19) and Amjyot Singh Gill (28) have also been drafted by the National Basketball Association (NBA) to play in the US. He added that Jagdeep Singh Bains (34) is the senior-most player of the LBA and has represented the country in at least 10 countries as a part of its national team.

RS Gill, former DGP Punjab, praised the discipline and dedication of the players.

District Basketball Association general secretary Sukhbir Dhaliwal and treasurer Brij Goyal said that the hard work of the coaches at LBA had paid dividends as the academy has popularised basketball not only in Ludhiana but the entire Punjab.

