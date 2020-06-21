e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Three months on, 177 Indian nationals stuck in Dubai land at Chandigarh airport

Three months on, 177 Indian nationals stuck in Dubai land at Chandigarh airport

Most of the persons, who arrived, had recently been laid off by a company in Dubai

chandigarh Updated: Jun 21, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
One of the day Indian nationals who flew in from Dubai coming out of Chandigarh international airport on Sunday.
One of the day Indian nationals who flew in from Dubai coming out of Chandigarh international airport on Sunday.(Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

As many as 177 Indian nationals from the region, who were stuck in Dubai following the Covid-19 outbreak, landed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Sunday.

The Air India flight landed at around 6:52pm with passengers from Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

The evacuation was a part of the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission of the Government of India.

Most of the persons, who arrived, had recently been laid off by a company in Dubai.

All passengers were screened by the health department, Punjab and subsequently handed over to respective states after immigration and customs clearances.

District nodal officer Harmandeep Kaur Brar said the passengers will not be sent home yet as a precaution measure and will instead be quarantined at government facilities for 14 days.

All of them were asymptomatic, she added.

top news
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi, says MHA
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi, says MHA
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
Monsoon could reach Delhi on 24th June, conditions favourable, says IMD
Monsoon could reach Delhi on 24th June, conditions favourable, says IMD
Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga. It’s cute
Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga. It’s cute
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In