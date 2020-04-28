Three Nanded pilgrims test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 13:08 IST

Two more Nanded returnees, including an 11-year-old child, tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Tarn Taran, while one pilgrim tested positive in Hoshiarpur on Tuesday.

In Tarn Taran, a 60-year-old man and his grandchild tested positive for Covid-19. They are residents of Khemkaran, said Taran Tarn civil surgeon Dr Anoop Kumar. Now, there are eight Covid-19 cases in the district.

The two patients were part of a group of 11 persons who returned from Nanded in a tempo-traveller on Sunday. All 11, belong to Khemkaran—a gram panchayat that falls under the Bhikhiwind sub-division—and its two adjoining hamlets, were tested on Monday after their driver was tested positive in Maharashtra.

Five men from Sursingh village of the district had also tested positive. The five had returned from Nanded a week ago. The eighth patient in the district is a woman who recently delivered a child in Sursingh village’s government hospital.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal said, “Two of the 11 people who had returned to the state from Hazur Sahib have tested positive. With this the total number of positive patients has reached 11. Three returnees from Kapurthala had also tested positive on Monday.”

Around 3,000-odd pilgrims had got stranded in Hazur Sahib, one of the five temporal seats of Sikhs, in Nanded district of Maharashtra after imposition of a nationwide lockdown. These pilgrims, that belong to different villages and cities of Punjab, have been returning in parts.

16 SAMPLES SENT FOR TESTING IN HOSHIARPUR

A Nanded-returned pilgrim from Moranwali village in Hoshiarpur district also tested positive. He was admitted to the civil hospital in Hoshiarpur.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh said samples of 16 other pilgrims have been sent for testing and results are awaited.

In the past three weeks, Hoshiarpur district had not seen any new corona case. An elderly man from the village had died from Covid-19 before that.