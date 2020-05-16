e-paper
Three test positive for Covid-19 in Moga, Faridkot

Two of the patients had returned from Takht Sri Huzur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded

chandigarh Updated: May 16, 2020 13:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Faridkot
The patients have been admitted to isolation wards and their contacts are being traced.
The patients have been admitted to isolation wards and their contacts are being traced. (Representative Image/Reuters )
         

Three people, including two pilgrims who had returned from Takht Sri Huzur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded, tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Moga and Faridkot districts on Saturday.

In Moga, two Nanded returnees tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, taking the district count to 58. One of the positive persons is a resident of Ghaloti village in Kot Ise Khan, while the other is a resident of Moga.

Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said both the patients had been admitted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital. “The patients were already in a quarantine centre and are asymptomatic,” Kang said.

In Faridkot, a 40-year-old truck driver, who had returned from Jammu, tested positive for Covid-19.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said the patient, a truck driver, had returned to his village from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on May 12.

“As per protocol, his samples were collected on the same day, which came out to be positive. The patient has been admitted to the isolation wards of Guru Gobind Singh medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) in Faridkot. We have initiated the contact tracing of the positive patient, while his family members have been home quarantined,” he said.

