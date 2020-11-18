e-paper
Top seeds Aditya, Harleen clinch titles of AITA U-16 tournament

Top seeds Aditya, Harleen clinch titles of AITA U-16 tournament

Aditya outclassed Aarush Sharma 6-1, 6-2 to clinch the title win.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 18:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Under-16 boys’ and girls’ finalists on the final day of the AITA tournament at the CLTA Stadium in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.
Under-16 boys' and girls' finalists on the final day of the AITA tournament at the CLTA Stadium in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.
         

Aditya Chauhan and Harleen Kaur Dhanda outplayed their opponents in the Under-16 boys’ and girls’ finals, respectively, on the final day of the AITA Championship Series (CS-3) Tennis Tournament at the CLTA Stadium, Sector 10, on Wednesday.

Playing in the boys’ final, Aditya outclassed Aarush Sharma 6-1, 6-2 to clinch the title win.

CLTA trainee and top seed Aditya played high-quality tennis and maintained his momentum throughout the match. Using his experience and variety of shots, Aditya won the first set easily 6-1. In the second set, he showed energetic game to close the set and match against Aarush 6-2.

In the girls’ final, top seed Harleen Kaur Dhanda defeated Radhika Vasudeva in straight sets of 6-4, 6-1. Shining equally in the first set with Radhika, Harleen was dominant with her aggressive ground strokes and closed the second set and match easily 6-1.

Results: (Finals): Boys’ Under-16: Aditya Chauhan (HR) [1] beat Aarush Sharma (PB) [5] 6-1, 6-2; Girls’ Under-16: Harleen Kaur Dhanda [1] (HR) beat Radhika Vasudeva (CH) [2] 6-4, 6-1.

