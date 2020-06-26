Touchless hand sanitiser dispensing machine developed by Panjab University student

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:04 IST

A second-year mechanical engineering student of Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering (UIET), Arjun Mittal, has developed a touchless sanitiser dispensing machine.

The machine costs Rs 500 and is instrumented with an active infrared sensor, small pump and transistor as switch to operate a small pump based on the signal of an active infrared sensor.