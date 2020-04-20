e-paper
Traffic rush at Chandigarh borders as govt offices begin ops

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had appealed to the Punjab and Haryana authorities not to give too many movement passes to control crowding yet most entry points were choc-a-bloc

chandigarh Updated: Apr 20, 2020 19:48 IST
HT Correspondent
An ambulance stuck in a traffic jam at the Housing Board light point on the Panchkula-Chandigarh border on Monday.
An ambulance stuck in a traffic jam at the Housing Board light point on the Panchkula-Chandigarh border on Monday.(Sant Arora/HT)
         

Long queues of vehicles were witnessed at the major entrances of the city as offices of Punjab and Haryana governments located here began functioning on Monday. While 15 entry points have been permanently closed, 38 nakas were put up at the outer borders.

A long queue was witnessed at the Housing Board light point in Sector 13, where the road was barricaded for only one vehicle to pass at a time. Various entrances of the housing societies in Sector 13 were also closed by the residents' welfare associations (RWAs) to prevent thoroughfare.

Notably, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had appealed to the Punjab and Haryana authorities not to give too many movement passes to control crowding yet most entry points were choc-a-bloc. Police officials were asking the drivers to show their ID cards without opening their windows for their safety. No pedestrian was allowed to cross the nakas.

