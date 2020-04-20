Traffic rush at Chandigarh borders as govt offices begin ops

chandigarh

Long queues of vehicles were witnessed at the major entrances of the city as offices of Punjab and Haryana governments located here began functioning on Monday. While 15 entry points have been permanently closed, 38 nakas were put up at the outer borders.

A long queue was witnessed at the Housing Board light point in Sector 13, where the road was barricaded for only one vehicle to pass at a time. Various entrances of the housing societies in Sector 13 were also closed by the residents' welfare associations (RWAs) to prevent thoroughfare.

Notably, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had appealed to the Punjab and Haryana authorities not to give too many movement passes to control crowding yet most entry points were choc-a-bloc. Police officials were asking the drivers to show their ID cards without opening their windows for their safety. No pedestrian was allowed to cross the nakas.