e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two Chandigarh Police cops suspended

Two Chandigarh Police cops suspended

While ASI Balkar Singh is posted at the Sector 3 police station, constable Sandeep is deployed with the crime branch.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 26, 2020 00:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

An assistant sub-inspector and a constable of the UT Police were suspended on Thursday.

While ASI Balkar Singh is posted at the Sector 3 police station, constable Sandeep is deployed with the crime branch.

ASI Balkar was suspended for negligent handling of his service weapon. He had suffered an injury in his foot after his service weapon accidentally went off at his house in Sector 20 on the intervening night of June 22 and 23. He was taken to GMSH, Sector 16, for the injury, and later referred to PGIMER. Balkar had maintained that he was changing clothes after returning from duty when his service weapon fired accidentally, leaving him injured.

He was suspended following a report by the Sector 3 SHO and a DSP. “Handling of the weapon is part of training of all police personnel and Balkar was found negligent in it,” said a senior officer, not willing to be named.

Constable Sandeep was suspended after he entered the house of DSP Gurmukh Singh in Sector 19 in an inebriated state on June 23 and misbehaved. During preliminary inquiry, Sandeep said he intended to go to the house of his colleague in Sector 20, but entered the DSP’s house by mistake. Both have been sent to the police lines.

top news
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
India rejects as untenable Chinese claim on Ladakh’s Galwan valley
India rejects as untenable Chinese claim on Ladakh’s Galwan valley
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
LAC standoff: Hope India meets China halfway, says Chinese ambassador
LAC standoff: Hope India meets China halfway, says Chinese ambassador
Telangana stops Covid-19 tests for 2 days as labs struggle with backlog
Telangana stops Covid-19 tests for 2 days as labs struggle with backlog
‘Nepal should be careful of China’: Central Tibet Administration warns
‘Nepal should be careful of China’: Central Tibet Administration warns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In