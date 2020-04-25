e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two Covid-19 patients recover in Himachal; active cases come down to 15

Two Covid-19 patients recover in Himachal; active cases come down to 15

Six patients have recovered in the hill state in last week and only one new case has been reported.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 25, 2020 11:41 IST
Hindustan Times/Dharamshala
Both former patients were primary contacts of Jamaat workers and hailed from Amb sub-division of Una district.
With the discharge of two recovered Covid-19 patients on Saturday, the active cases in Himachal have come down to 15.

Additional chief secretary RD Dhiman said, “The patients tested negative in two consecutive tests on Friday evening.”

They were undergoing treatment at Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Model Hospital, Katha, in Baddi, Solan.

“They will be quarantined at an institutional facility for the next 14 days and will be sent home if they test negative at the end of the period,” said Dhiman.

Six patients have recovered in the hill state in last week and only one new case has been reported.

Till date, Himachal has reported a total of 40 Covid-19 cases.

Una is the worst hit district with 16 cases, followed by Solan with nine cases. Six cases were reported from Chamba, five from Kangra and two each from Hamirpur and Sirmaur.

Of the 16 cases from Una, 10 have recovered and six are active.

A total of 20 patients have recovered from the deadly infection so far.

As many as 4,226 tests have been conducted in the state. A total of 8,985 people were kept under surveillance, of which 5,684 have completed the observation period and 3,301 are still under home or institutional quarantine.

CM ASKS FOR MORE VENTILATORS

In a meeting held with the union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday through video-conferencing, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur urged him to provide more ventilators to the state to tackle any exigency.

The hill-state only has 60 ventilators in its health institutions for a population of around 74 lakh.

The chief minister also requested the union health minister to provide more N-95 masks.

