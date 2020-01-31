e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two-day strike: Banking services hit across Punjab

Two-day strike: Banking services hit across Punjab

chandigarh Updated: Jan 31, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Bank employees protesting in Jalandhar.
Bank employees protesting in Jalandhar.(Pardeep Pandit/HT )
         

Banking operations were hit on Friday across the state on Day One of the two-day nationwide strike called by the employee unions to press for early settlement of wage revision.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions in the banking sector, had given the strike call for January 31 and February 1.

The striking employees are protesting the “anti-people banking reforms” and demanded 20% pay hike, five-day week, improvement in pension and family pension schemes. Union leaders said they are demanding scraping of new pension scheme, equal wage for equal work for contract employees and business correspondents.

Services in nationalised banks remained hit in the Doaba Region comprising Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Around 400 employees gathered at the State Bank of India main branch at civil lines and took out a protest march to Company Bagh Chowk.

Pawan Bassi from SBI said 720 branches across Jalandhar district remained closed. Around 25,000 cheques for ₹230 crore were not cleared while cash transactions of ₹220 crore were affected. They claimed business worth ₹800 crore was hit in Jalandhar district.

In Gurdaspur, bank employees assembled at the GT Road branch of the Punjab National Bank and shouted slogans. Protests were also held in Barnala.

More than 75,000 could be infected by Coronavirus in Wuhan, says new study
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber's cousin: Cop
The spirit of 'Band Baaja Baaraat' behind wealth creation at grassroots
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan's minister who wants Modi defeated
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
'Convicts will never be executed': Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Eco Survey's Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
Chandigarh News