Two friends killed as speeding car rams into overloaded truck on Patiala-Samana road

chandigarh Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Mangled remains of the car after the accident on Patiala-Samana road on Sunday night.
Mangled remains of the car after the accident on Patiala-Samana road on Sunday night.(HT PHOTO)
         

Two friends died after their speeding car rammed into an overloaded truck near Kheri village on Patiala-Samana road, 25km from district headquarters, on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Avtar Singh Virk, 30, and Gurpreet Singh Warraich, 27, both residents of Samana.

Meanwhile, a Sarabjit Singh has received multiple injuries and is presently admitted at a private hospital in Patiala.

Investigation officer (IO) Nirmal Singh said that the incident took place at around 11pm, when the two friends were travelling towards Patiala for some work.

“The victims were speeding and failed to spot the truck loaded with wheat crop residue, and rammed their car into the truck,” the IO said.

Police said that the impact of the accident was such that the victims’ Hyundai Verna car was completely damaged in the collision. It took the locals and police officials over an hour to rescue the victims.

“They were immediately rushed to a local hospital, where Gurpreet was declared brought dead while Avtar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment,” police said.

The truck driver had fled the scene after the mishap. A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

KILLER STRETCH

The 30-km Patiala-Samana highway has turned into a killer stretch as multiple accidents are being reported on this stretch on daily basis.

The highway, which connects Patiala to major parts of Haryana, is in a dilapidated state.

The villagers demand widening and four-laning of the stretch, but the authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue.

“A private company is managing a toll plaza on the stretch, but they have failed to install proper boards and reflectors at the accident-prone points,” lamented the villagers.

On September 24, two persons were killed while two others had received injuries in a road mishap at Kakrala village on the same road. The deceased were identified as Babu Ram (60) and his nephew Rinku (22), of Jakhal in Haryana. And the injured are Balbir Singh and Teera Ram. The deceased were on their way to Ambala in a pick-up truck to sell goats when the accident took place.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:38 IST

top news
