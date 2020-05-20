Two held for not wearing masks in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: May 20, 2020 00:47 IST

The Chandigarh police on Monday arrested two men in separate cases for stepping out of house without wearing masks.

In the first case, Suraj Kumar, a resident of Shastri Nagar in Manimajra, was booked and later arrested after police found him roaming near the Shastri Nagar light point without wearing a mask. In a similar case, Arpit Kumar of Sector 47 was arrested at a neighbourhood park.

Following a complaint, Sector 31 and Manimajra police officials registered complaints against the accused under Section 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police said the accused were later release on bail.