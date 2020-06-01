Two held with drugs, pistol, Rs 4.53 lakh in Amritsar

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 17:44 IST

Two members of an intra-state drug smuggling gang were arrested at Anand Vihar Colony, Chabbal Road, on Monday.

The accused - Munish Kumar of Anand Vihar Colony at Chabbal Road and Karan Kumar of Ramdas Nagar at Gilwali Gate – were caught with 50 grams of heroin in their unregistered vehicle.

As many as 1,020 narcotic tablets, a pistol, five rounds of ammunition and Rs 4.53 lakh were seized from their homes.

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff in-charge inspector Sukhwinder Singh said, “Acting on a tip-off, a police team started patrolling Anand Vihar Colony at Chabbal Road. On spotting a grey-coloured vehicle without a registration number, they signaled the occupants to stop. The two accused tried to escape but were arrested.”

“Munish used to smuggle drugs in different districts of the state and five cases under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were already registered against him in different police stations,” the inspector said.

A case has been registered against the accused at Gate Hakima police station under sections of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.