Home / Chandigarh / Two ITBP personnel missing as vehicle falls into Satluj river

Two ITBP personnel missing as vehicle falls into Satluj river

Rifleman Neema Dandoob, 30, is from Arunachal Pradesh and driver Pradeep Kumar, 30, from Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district

chandigarh Updated: Aug 25, 2020 18:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kinnaur
Hindustantimes
         

Two Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans went missing on Tuesday after their vehicle veered off National Highway five and plunged into the Satluj river near Spilo village in Kinnaur district on Tuesday.

They have been identified as rifleman Neema Dandoob, 30, from Arunachal Pradesh and driver Pradeep Kumar, 30, from Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district.

The two were on their way to Hurling from Reckongpeo at about 10:30 am when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses informed the police and rescue operations were started with ITBP personnel.

Superintendent of police (SP) Kinnaur SR Rana said efforts were being made to trace the men. An INSAS rifle and some documents have been recovered from the spot.

