Two killed in accident on J&K highway

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:24 IST

Two persons were killed and another injured when a load carrier skidded off a highway and rolled down down a 400-feet gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said.

The vehicle was on its way to Chanderkot area from Banihal when the accident took place on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Manoor Ahmed and 26-year-old Faryad Ahmed.