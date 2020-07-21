e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two stalking cases reported from Chandigarh

Two stalking cases reported from Chandigarh

In the first case, a 19-year-old man threatened to kill a 16-year-old girl who refused to marry him

chandigarh Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Representative image/HT)
         

Two stalking cases were reported from Chandigarh on Tuesday.

In the first case, a man was arrested for allegedly stalking a 16-year-old girl. The accused has been identified as Ajay, 19, a resident of Daria, Chandigarh, who works as a labourer in Transport Area, Sector 26.

The girl’s father stated in his complaint that on Monday, the accused barged into their house and proposed marriage to his daughter. But, when she refused, the accused threatened to kill her. The girl also told her father that the accused had been following her for last three months and pressuring her to get married.

A stalking case was registered under Indian Penal Code at Industrial Area police station and the accused was arrested. He was produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody.

Sector-43 man booked for stalking Lt Col’s wife

In another case, a man was booked for stalking a Lt Colonel’s wife. The accused has been identified as Sandeep Singh Pannu, a native of Faridkot, currently living in Sector 43, Chandigarh. The woman stated in her complaint that the accused had been calling her from different numbers and threatening her.

She told police that in August 2019, she had lodged a complaint of stalking against Pannu, following which a case was registered that is pending in the district court. The woman said that the accused was harassing her again by calling from different numbers.

The complainant said the accused had abused and threatened her, and was forcing her to retract the allegations she made last year.

A fresh case has been registered under IPC at Sector 36 police station. No arrests have been made so far.

top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In