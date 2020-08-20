Two suicides reported from Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:15 IST

Two suicides were reported from different parts of Chandigarh on Thursday.

A 45-year-old driver, working with a private company, was found hanging in his house in Sector 40, Chandigarh. No suicide note was found at the spot.

A 50-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in Dadumajra. Police received information that a man was found unconscious in his bathroom and rushed him to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.

Both bodies have been kept in the mortuary and postmortem will be conducted on Friday after receiving their Covid-19 test reports. Police have initiated inquest proceedings.