e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two test positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh’s Khuda Alisher village

Two test positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh’s Khuda Alisher village

The patients — a 27-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man — are the from the same household and have travel history

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 20:53 IST
         

Amid sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh’s peripheral areas, two people from Khuda Alisher village tested positive on Sunday.

With this, the UT’s total count of confirmed cases has reached 352. Fifty-two of these still active.

The patients — a 27-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man — are the from the same household and have travel history.

“They had visited Uttar Pradesh for a wedding and stayed there for four days. They returned on June 9 and developed symptoms on June 11,” said an official release.

While 295 people have been cured of the disease in the city so far, five have succumbed to it.

top news
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
House destroyed in cyclone, family of five in Odisha lives in a toilet
House destroyed in cyclone, family of five in Odisha lives in a toilet
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In