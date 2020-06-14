Two test positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh’s Khuda Alisher village

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 20:53 IST

Amid sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh’s peripheral areas, two people from Khuda Alisher village tested positive on Sunday.

With this, the UT’s total count of confirmed cases has reached 352. Fifty-two of these still active.

The patients — a 27-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man — are the from the same household and have travel history.

“They had visited Uttar Pradesh for a wedding and stayed there for four days. They returned on June 9 and developed symptoms on June 11,” said an official release.

While 295 people have been cured of the disease in the city so far, five have succumbed to it.