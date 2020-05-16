Upset over not getting salary amid lockdown, 32-yr-old ends life

chandigarh

Updated: May 16, 2020 00:05 IST

Upset over not being paid salary amid lockdown by the owner of a cloth showroom where he was working, a 32-year-old married man has committed suicide at his residence near Hindu College in Dhab Khatikan area.

D-division SHO Harinder Singh said the victim hanged himself from a ceiling fan at the rented house when his wife was out to bring back their child from tuition. “He was debt ridden and upset over his financial situation during lockdown. He raised his concerns with the owner but latter expressed his inability to help,” he said. Police have started proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.