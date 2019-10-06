Valuables worth ₹10 lakh stolen from PAU employee’s house

chandigarh

Burglars decamped with cash, gold and silver jewellery worth ₹10 lakh from the house of a Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) employee in Hathi Complex, Prem Nagar, here on Saturday. The locality is just 50 feet away from the Ghumar Mandi police post.

The complainant, Rajiv Sharma, said he had left for office in the morning after locking the house in the morning. He said he returned at 1pm and found the locks of the main gate broken and the house ransacked.

Sharma said the burglars stole ₹35,000 cash, along with jewellery and other valuables.

Head constable Gurdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against unidentified persons at the Division Number 8 police station. The police have been scanning the closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage of the area to trace the accused.

