Vehicle lifter held in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:13 IST

The police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old resident of Raipur Khurd for his alleged involvement in multiple cases of vehicle theft.

The accused was identified as Aasim, who was arrested in connection with a motor vehicle theft reported on July 5 at Manimajra on the complaint of one Rishikesh of Shanti Nagar.

Police have recovered a stolen Alto from the possession of the accused. During questioning, Aasim told the police that he had stolen other vehicles too. He was produced before a court and remanded to two-day police custody. The accused also told the police that he had supplied stolen vehicles to a person living in Burail.

Aasim has two more cases of auto rickshaw theft registered in Manimajra in May against him. He was convicted in a snatching case in 2008 and was released on probation of six months.