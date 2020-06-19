e-paper
Ventilators gather dust in Hoshiarpur civil hospital as administrative glitches delay installation

The hospital is equipped with 75 beds to accommodate coronavirus patients but in case of an emergency the patients are referred to institutions in other districts

chandigarh Updated: Jun 19, 2020 16:46 IST
Harpreet Kaur
Harpreet Kaur
Hindustan Times/Hoshiarpur
(Representative Image/Reuters)
         

The Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust had donated the civil hospital two ventilators last month, however, they continue to remain non-functional because of administrative glitches even as Covid-19 cases rise in the state.

The health authorities have not even set up the building where the equipment is to be installed. The Punjab health systems corporation is yet to accord approval for use of its premises

Hospital sources said that to run ventilators, a dedicated staff, including a medical officer, staff nurses and Class-4 employees are required. However, the same was not available.

The hospital is equipped with 75 beds to accommodate coronavirus patients but in case of an emergency the patients are referred to higher institutions in other districts. Critical non-Covid-19 cases too have to be taken to private hospitals for resuscitation.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Jaswinder Singh said efforts were being made to get rid of the technical hiccups.

“We have written to the health department to provide us with the required staff. A proposal has also been sent to the health systems corporation for altering the building for installation of ventilators. Work will start as soon as we get the sanctions,” said Singh.

He said a team had been sent to Kapurthala to study the technicalities associated with ventilator installation.

