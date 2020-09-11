e-paper
Vice-president congratulates PU for winning Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy

The university has bagged the trophy for the second time in a row

chandigarh Updated: Sep 11, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu delivering his congratulatory address at a virtual event to felicitate the Panjab University.
Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu delivering his congratulatory address at a virtual event to felicitate the Panjab University. (HT photo)
         

Vice-president, M Venkaiah Naidu and chancellor of Panjab University, Chandigarh called for an urgent revival of sporting culture in the country. He said that games, sports, yoga, or any physical activity must become integral to people’s daily routine for good health and stress-free life.

Delivering an online congratulatory address to Panjab University for winning the coveted Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy for the top-performing University in sports for the second time in a row for the year 2020, he stressed the need for schools and other educational institutions to actively promote sports and games.

Observing that excellence in sporting comes by relentless hard work coupled with planning and determination, he lauded the coaches, management, staff, and students of Panjab University for achieving sporting excellence along with academic brilliance. It also requires iron-clad willpower to become an exceptional sports person with a strong body and strong mind, he said.

Urging more colleges and universities to offer degrees and diplomas in sports management, he also wanted the creation of a pool of highly skilled sports medicine experts and practitioners to improve the performance of our sportspersons.

Earlier, PU vice-chancellor Professor Raj Kumar said that the university has a long tradition of achieving excellence in all spheres of education apart from bringing laurels in sports.

