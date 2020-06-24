e-paper
Vigilance department inspects Ludhiana Improvement Trust records regarding allotment of plots, transfer of ownership

As per the officials, a petition was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court Following which the vigilance department started an investigation on the HC’s directions

chandigarh Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
The state vigilance department is inspecting records of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) over alleged anomalies in allotment of plots, transfer of ownership and cases regarding compensation to locally displaced persons.

As per the officials, a petition was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court Following which the vigilance department started an investigation on the HC’s directions.

LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam said,”The vigilance team has also sought information regarding cases that are over three decade old and LIT officials have provided all the information sought by them”

Earlier, the chairman had raised objections over the alleged nexus of LIT officials with touts and property dealers.

