Vij launches ‘Op Prahar’ against drugs in Haryana

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:07 IST

Five days after taking over the department, Haryana home minister Anil Vij launched “Operation Prahar” (crackdown) against drugs in the state on Tuesday.

Talking to mediapersons after holding his maiden meeting with senior officers of the state police, Vij said, “The police force would instantly launch a crackdown on drugs and peddlers with whatever force and intelligence it has got.”

“Though, we have an inter-state team too working on it, we would work as well to eliminate it. The results would be evident soon,” he said to a volley of questions. Vij, however, ducked many questions saying that things would start improving soon. “Just wait, now Anil Vij has come, things would look up,” he said.

100 HELPLINE, MODERNISATION ON WAY

He insisted that an improvement on all fronts – from the buildings of police stations, vehicles and scientific equipment for investigation, especially forensic labs – would soon be evident.

Stating that a centralised 100 number helpline too has been launched, he said all (about 460) police stations in the state would have two new vehicles to attend to calls on the 100 number helpline.

“I would ensure that the force gets an adequate budget for the same, especially for forensic labs which I would like to have at par with the one of the TV serials, CID, at the district-level,” he said sending the scribes in smiles. Vij, however, admitted that the conviction rate in police case was poor primarily because of the lack of modern equipment.

POLICE WELFARE

Vij, who is otherwise known for his frequent inspections and raids to check the absenteeism and lethargy, however, elaborated upon his intentions to usher in welfare of the cops. “We have formed a welfare committee which would examine and address all welfare activities for the police personnel,” he said and added that like other forces, it would also be ensured that meals and refreshment are provided to the cops on long duty hours. This committee would also examine the Punjab pay scale and other welfare schemes for the force, he said.

TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT

On questions of haphazard parking and traffic movement resulting in accidents and chaos across the state, Vij said that station house office (SHO) would now be held responsible for traffic management as well as the parking or rickshaws, auto-rickshaws and buses etc.

COPS’ EFFICIENCY, HONESTY

“Ever since I have taken over, I have been flooded with a variety of complaints against the department each one of which, would be addressed, he said, adding that new systems would bring transparency which would also ensure efficiency and honesty in the police functioning.