e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Vij wants tighter curbs on Delhi border

Vij wants tighter curbs on Delhi border

Top officials said that fresh curbs meant that those who don’t have e-movement passes and don’t fall in the approved category of essential service providers as per the directions of the ministry of home affairs will not be allowed to commute from Delhi to Haryana

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Following a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital region (NCR) districts of Haryana, home minister Anil Vij on Thursday sought stringency in free movement of people from Delhi.

Top officials said that fresh curbs meant that those who don’t have e-movement passes and don’t fall in the approved category of essential service providers as per the directions of the ministry of home affairs will not be allowed to commute from Delhi to Haryana.

“Following relaxations in lockdown 4.0, the to and fro movement of people from Delhi to Haryana had increased. There is a possibility that the authorities in the NCR districts have lowered their guard and are allowing unhindered access,’’ said an official who did not wish to be named.

The home minister is learnt to have expressed concern at the rising number of cases in the state due to free movement of people from the national capital.

The state government had on May 14 given an undertaking before the Delhi High Court that movement of persons from Delhi to Haryana would be allowed on production of e-passes.

These movement passes were to be issued to all persons engaged in providing essential services, including medical professionals, within 30 minutes of the receipt of application.

Each e-pass is valid for the entire duration of the lockdown and can be used for multiple visits, the state government had told the HC.

The state government had taken a stand before the court that since about 56% of the coronavirus cases in the national capital region (NCR) districts — Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonepat — had Delhi links, it will allow back and forth movement of medical professionals from Delhi only on production of movement passes.

top news
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In