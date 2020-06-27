e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Villagers, police pitch in to build shanties for labourers after fire in Ludhiana village

Villagers, police pitch in to build shanties for labourers after fire in Ludhiana village

However, around 300 labourers, who were left homeless after the fire incident, are struggling to make both ends meet in the absence of work

chandigarh Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:10 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The families, who lost all their belongings in the May 29 fire, are still struggling to make ends meet.
The families, who lost all their belongings in the May 29 fire, are still struggling to make ends meet.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Almost a month after a fire ravaged around 50 shanties of migrant labourers in Rawat village on the Rahon road, the labourers now have a roof over their heads with villagers and police pitching in to erect shanties for them. However, around 300 labourers, who were left homeless after the incident, are struggling to make both ends meet in the absence of work.

Left with nothing, but clothes they were wearing when the fire broke out in the morning of May 29, the labourers, who had been living in the village for over 25 years, could not even move back to home states due to lockdown.

A labourer, Shanti Devi, said, “Most of us work as farm labourers and, this year, we have also got less work of paddy sowing due to the pandemic. All things, including furniture, electronic devices, the amount saved for emergencies, etc perished in the fire and we were in a dilemma what to do when the police and villagers came to their help.”

“The police and villagers arranged food for us and gathered all the material required to rebuild shanties. However, in the absence of fans in this scorching heat, our children are facing a tough time. However, we are thankful to the villagers and police for providing us shelter,” said Raj Kumari, hoping that the life would slowly come back on the track.

Commissioner of police (CP) Rakesh Agrawal, who had visited the village, had assured all help to the labourers.

Meharban station house officer (SHO) Kulwant Singh Malhi said, “Police had arranged ‘langar’ for labourers after they were shifted to the local gurdwara. Agrawal also visited the gurdwara and appealed to residents to help the labourers. Ajaib Singh Goldy, a constable, also supported labourers through his NGO.”

Sarpanch of Rawat village, Gurmail Singh, said, villagers came together to help the labour and over Rs 5 lakh were spent in arranging food, clearing the area and setting up shanties. We are still working to provide other necessary things to labourers”

