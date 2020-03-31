Waive fixed power charges for industry: SAD to Punjab CM

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:05 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday requested Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to waive fixed electricity charges on all industrial units, till the situation in the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19 normalises. The party also demanded that the payment of electricity dues be deferred by three months.

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia urged the CM to extend more subsidies to industrial units to enable them to pay their labour force for March and April.

“This could include halving their electricity charges for three months. The financial cycle of the industry had been disrupted and it was not in a position to take any extra burden, be it of fixed electricity charges or wages of employees,” Majithia said, adding that a revival package for industry was also needed. Majithia also appealed to the CM to restore all electricity connections, snapped due to non-payment of dues, of all Scheduled Caste consumers, as they were going through tough times.