Warder in soup for carrying phone inside prison

A warder at the Ludhiana Central Jail has been suspended for carrying a mobile phone inside the jail complex. Police said the warder, Hardev Singh, was reportedly under the influence of liquor and created a ruckus after the jail staff on duty tried to frisk him. The warder also manhandled the staff.

Jail deputy superintendent Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal said, “The department has prohibited jail staff to take mobiles inside the premises. The warder started misbehaving with the staff in an inebriated condition when they tried to frisk him, and the phone was recovered from his pocket. He has been suspended for his behaviour.”

Earlier on October 13, an assistant superintendent Jaswinder Singh Randhawa, warder Surjeet Singh and head constable Ravinder Singh were suspended after three inmates were caught using mobile inside cell block, which is a high-security block.

Nine mobiles recovered from inmates

Dhaliwal said during a surprise checking on Tuesday night, the jail officials recovered a mobile phone each from nine inmates, identified as Gurmeet Singh, Avtar Singh, Richard John, Rajesh Kumar, Jaskaran Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Gurmail Singh, Ranjeet Singh and Charanjeet Singh.

The Division Number 7 police have registered two separate cases against the accused under Section 52 (A) of the Prisons Act.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 22:42 IST

