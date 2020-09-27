e-paper
Chandigarh / Warmer days, cooler nights on the cards

Warmer days, cooler nights on the cards

chandigarh Updated: Sep 27, 2020 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The weather department has forecast clear skies for the next few days, with the possibility of increase in the day temperature by a couple of degrees.

An official at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, said, “In the coming days, sky will remain clear and maximum temperature can rise up to 37°C. The current temperature, at 35°C, is also two degrees above normal.”

“However, with clear skies during the day, the night temperature is likely to take a dip, as cloudy nights are warmer than clear nights,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 34.4°C on Friday to 35.4°C on Saturday. But, the minimum temperature reduced from 25.1°C on Friday to 23.1°C on Saturday. In the next three days, the highs are expected to remain between 35°C and 36°C and the lows around 23°C.

