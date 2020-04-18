e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Why central aid not reaching Punjabis, Harsimrat asks Capt

Why central aid not reaching Punjabis, Harsimrat asks Capt

chandigarh Updated: Apr 18, 2020 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

: Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh as why the monetary aid or relief material sent by the central government to Punjab in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak was not given to the people of the state.

In a press release, Harsimrat claimed that Punjab received Rs 3,485 crore, including Rs 2,366 crore on account of Goods and Service Tax (GST) compensation and arrears, Rs 638 crore as revenue deficit grant, Rs 247 crore for disaster management, Rs 72 crore for MNREGA, Rs 41 crore under the National Health Mission and Rs 72 crore as 100% assistance under the emergency response and health preparedness package as announced by the Prime Minister.

“Besides, the state also received 10.70 lakh hydrochloroquine tablets, 33,615 N-95 masks and 4,500 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits from the Centre,” she claimed.

“Similarly, the much-needed ventilators have not been provided to government hospitals despite the fact that funds have been received for this purpose under the Emergency Response Health Preparedness,” she said.

She said the Union government also sent 15 kg wheat and 3 kg pulses each for 1.4 crore people, half of Punjab’s population after March 26. “This relief material is still lying in the Punjab government godowns and has not reached a single household.

